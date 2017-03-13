Kim Kardashian feared being shot in the back during Paris robbery

Share

Kim Kardashian pleaded with armed robbers to "let her live" when she was targeted in Paris, France, last October (16).

Kim Kardashian feared she was going to be shot in the back as she contemplated making a run from armed robbers as they targeted her last October (16).

The mother-of-two was asleep when a group of masked men broke into her hotel room in Paris, France, tied her up and gagged her, and made off with millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

A preview of next Sunday night's (19Mar17) episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired after the season premiere on Sunday night (12Mar17), and showed Kim discussing the traumatic incident with sisters Kourtney and Khloe.

"They ask for money. I said ‘I don't have any money,’" Kim said. "They dragged me out to the hallway, on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun like, clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs...”

“I had a split second in my mind to make this quick decision. Am I gonna run down the stairs… Either they're gonna shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like, I'm f**ked. There’s no way out."

Another preview showed Kim struggling to control her emotions as she said she spoke to the men about her children North and Saint in a bid to convince them to spare her life.

"They had the gun up to me and I knew they were just going to shoot me in the head," Kim recalled. "Then he ducktapes my face. Please I have a family. Let me live."

Kim met with attorneys and a French judge in New York earlier this year after 10 suspects were arrested and are facing criminal charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, weapon possession, use of false identity and criminal association in connection to the armed robbery.

Kanye West's wife took a break from filming her reality show after the terrifying incident, but her mother Kris Jenner revealed during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month that while she has since found talking about the incident therapeutic, reliving the robbery itself was traumatic for all involved.

"Nobody can even get through the first five minutes without being hysterical," Kris said of Sunday night's episode. "I get choked up just thinking about it, talking about it. It's remarkable to listen to (Kim) tell the story, and she does that because she just thinks that it might also bring some awareness because it changed the way we live our lives."

