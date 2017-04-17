Kim Kardashian felt 'sense of responsibility' for Kanye West's breakdown

Share

Kim Kardashian was convinced Kanye West was feeling the pressure of trying to take care of everything.

Kim Kardashian felt a "sense of responsibility" for husband Kanye West's breakdown because she had relied on him so much following her robbery ordeal.

The reality TV star was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint in October (16) when a group of masked men raided her hotel suite in Paris, France, and stole millions of dollars' worth of jewelry and electronics.

She took time out of the spotlight and was due to return to the public eye at a New York event to honor her late father Robert Kardashian in November (16) but she ended up pulling out after she learned her husband had been hospitalized following a "psychiatric emergency".

In Sunday night's episode (16Apr17) of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim became emotional when she received a call from one of Kanye's friends. She later told her mother Kris and sister Kourtney that Kanye was crying on the phone to her but wouldn't tell her what was wrong.

Kim flew back to Los Angeles to be with Kanye and when her family returned home, she confessed she felt responsible as she had been relying on him so much following the robbery.

"This is forcing him just to take much needed time off, which I think he just really needs...and I think that that will be just really good for him," she explained. "But I feel a sense of responsibility just with the pressure of taking care of everything. Even after the robbery and everything it's just I've been staying home and I've been looking to him to just take care of everything while I stay home."

She said she was "emotionally drained and exhausted" and "so tired" she was unable to function, but she was certain everything would be alright. She also told sister Khloe, "Kanye was really cute, he was like, 'So this what for better or for worse means.'"

The rapper has kept a relatively low profile since his hospitalization and the couple seem to be stronger than ever. Kim shared a family portrait with their children North, three, and Saint, 16 months, over the weekend (15-16Apr17), as well as another snap of Kanye dressed up as the Easter Bunny.

