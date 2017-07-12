  • Home
Kim Kardashian hits back as eagle-eyed fan questions 'white powder' in video
Kim Kardashian
Posted by Cover Media on July 12, 2017 at 11:30 am
Kim Kardashian's marbled worktop caused confusion among her fans.

Kim Kardashian was quick to respond after an eagle-eyed fan spotted what looked like two lines of suspicious white powder in a Snapchat video the reality star shared on Tuesday night (11Jul17).

The mother-of-two took to her social media to share footage of herself talking about her new children's clothing line, but sparked controversy when her followers began to question whether she was using drugs after what appeared to be white powder was seen in the background of the clip.

"Ohhhhhh @KimKardashian caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyyy (sic)," the Twitter user wrote.

Kim first took to Twitter to deny the claims, writing: "I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That’s sugar from our candy mess from Dylan’s Candy Shop."

However, some were not convinced by her answer, with one writing: "You keep your sugar in cut lines? Neat."

Later on Tuesday evening, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim returned to her social media to clear up the speculation once and for all, telling fans that what had actually looked like two lines of powder was actually just part of the markings on her hotel room's black and white marble worktop.

"Ok, you guys. I just got back to my hotel and look at this table - same position and it's still there," she stated in a video shared on both Instagram and Twitter.

Holding up a bag from Dylan's Candy Shop, Kim continued. "We DID go to Dylan's Candy Shop. I did think it was our Pixie Sticks. But after all that it's a marble table, you guys! Come on... I don't play like that. I have kids and it's just not my lifestyle. I've never been like that.

"I just really can't believe this... that it was a marble table and I thought it was candy. LOL (laugh out loud)."

© Cover Media

