Kim Kardashian: 'I can't carry any more kids'

Posted by Cover Media on April 3, 2017 at 11:30 am
Kim Kardashian's uterus surgery was unsuccessful, meaning she will not be able to have another baby herself.

Kim Kardashian has "given up" on her hope of carrying another child herself, after the uterus surgery she underwent was unsuccessful.

The 36-year-old reality star is mother to North, three, and 15-month-old Saint with husband Kanye West. After two high-risk pregnancies, Kim was advised by doctors that she shouldn't fall pregnant again, so decided to go under the knife in a bid to "prepare" her uterus for another pregnancy.

She explained prior to the operation: "Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle. I’ve gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me to conceive again myself. This surgery is really the one last thing I can try. I want my kids to have siblings and I want to know that I did everything I could to make this happen."

However, on Sunday night's (02Apr17) episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim revealed the operation hadn't worked, so she and Kanye are now seriously considering surrogacy to further extend their family.

“I can’t carry any more kids, it’s the worst,” she told close friend Jonathan Cheban after having the procedure. “It’s not going to be happy for me.. I had a full break down. I give up.”

Speaking to her sisters Kourtney and Khloe later in the episode, Kim explained: "After everything I went through, the surgery and it wasn’t successful and didn’t do anything. Kanye was really nervous about the surgery... but I know he would want to have more kids. I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me.”

Kim had previously expressed her interest in potentially using a surrogate to have a third child, and later revealed during a to-camera piece that it seems as though that will be the only way she can have another baby.

"Kanye and I are going to look into other options and see what we are comfortable with," she said. "I’m definitely leaning towards I want to try surrogacy. After talking to Kanye... I always knew surrogacy was an option, now it’s my reality. Whatever is meant to be will be."

© Cover Media

