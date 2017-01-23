Kim Kardashian is planning Kimoji stores - report

Share

Kim Kardashian could open Kimoji pop-up stores like her husband Kanye West's 2016 The Life of Pablo shops.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly keen to add Kimoji retail stores to her booming business empire.

Kim may have shot to fame after a sex tape she made with her ex-boyfriend Ray J was leaked, but the savvy businesswoman has become a top earning celebrity thanks to the range of products she puts her name to.

In late 2015, the reality TV star launched a line of Kim-inspired emojis, dubbed Kimojis, and claimed the demand was so high when she released them that Apple couldn't handle it.

TMZ are now reporting Kim wants to bring Kimoji wares to the masses by opening a store to sell clothes, make-up bags, stickers, jewelry and accessories. At present her Kimoji merchandise is only available to buy online.

Sources close to Kim have told the website's editors that the 36-year-old's company has filed documents asking to expand the Kimoji brand into retail stores.

Plans are apparently in the early stages, but TMZ speculates that Kim could follow in her husband Kanye West's footsteps by opening pop-up stores to create a buzz around the Kimoji shops.

Hundreds of fans showed up for the opening of Kanye's The Life of Pablo pop-ups in August (16), and reportedly caused chaos outside the New York location. Kanye opened 21 stores around the world in cities such as London, Berlin, Sydney, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Cape Town, and fans dashed to get hold of Pablo-themed T-shirts, denim jackets and hoodies designed by Kanye and his collaborator Cali Thornhill DeWitt.

