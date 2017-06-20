Kim Kardashian 'learned from' blackface controversy

Share

Kim Kardashian also said on The View she is sure it will "work out" between her family and Caitlyn Jenner.

Kim Kardashian made "the necessary changes" to a controversial promotional photograph after she was recently accused of darkening her skin.

To promote the launch of her new cosmetics brand KKW Beauty, the reality TV star shared a snap on Instagram of herself wearing its first product, the Creme Contour & Highlight Kit, last week (ends18Jun17). But the picture led to Kim receiving backlash on social media about her appearance, with users suggesting she had deliberately darkened her skin tone, or was wearing "blackface".

She has now addressed the controversy, insisting she never meant to cause offence and took action to alter the images as soon as she became aware of the reaction.

"I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off," she told the New York Times. "But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.

"Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it."

Kim launches her kit on Wednesday and has been doing the promotional rounds, which included an appearance on U.S. chat show The View on Monday. During the interview, she was asked about her relationship with former stepdad Caitlyn Jenner, who upset her with allegations she wrote about her mum Kris Jenner in her memoir The Secrets of My Life. They haven't spoken in two months, since the release of the book, but she is convinced they will work out their differences soon.

"I definitely got upset about it. Our family are always so close and stick through everything, so everything is definitely going to be fine," she said. "Have I talked to her in the last couple of months? No. But we're not that kind of family. We're just taking a breather, we'll get it together, we have siblings… It'll work out."

