Kim Kardashian limits cellphone use at home

Share

The reality star is not as active on social media since she was robbed at gunpoint last year (16).

Kim Kardashian is bans cellphones at home when she's hanging out with her family.

Kanye West's wife is known for her social media presence and recently hit 100 million followers on Instagram, but despite her desire to share her life with her fans, the 36-year-old insists on setting out times to be free of electronics, because she worries about what affects devices can have on her children.

"I didn't grow up in a world of social media," she told talk show The View on Tuesday (20Jun17). "My kids are a little young to want it now... But I actually met with psychologists at the Child Mind Institute in New York just to get tips and tricks that we can do at home. What's really important is boundaries.

"At home, I don't have my phone... Dinner time, breakfast time, there's no phones."

"(When) I grew up there was hours for the TV," she continued. "The TV had to be shut off at a certain time, we couldn't use the home phone after a certain time. Kids should not be falling asleep with their cellphones.

"Even for me, I have to shut off. I have to put my phone away. I love social media, I love connecting with my friends, I think it's the best way to connect with people all over the world... but you have to have boundaries."

Kim previously revealed her terrifying gunpoint robbery ordeal in Paris last year (16) made her rethink her social media activity - she fears the thugs who raided her apartment knew she'd be alone with all her jewelry and electronics by following her posts on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

"I feel like that was so meant to happen to me," she told TV host Ellen DeGeneres in April (17). "Like, I'm such a different person. I was being flashy, I was definitely materialistic before. I just don't care about that stuff anymore. It's not worth it. I don't care to show off like the way that I used to... It's just not who I am anymore."

© Cover Media