Kim Kardashian posts Lipstick photo of 3-yr-old North West

The Internet is giving the superstar lots of backlash for her daughter's 'goth' look.

How old is old enough for makeup? How young is too young?

Many parents face this decision when their children ask them for permission to play with makeup (or, in some cases, when they come and play with it without permission!). Then a discussion usually ensues about what is an appropriate age to start wearing makeup. On what occasions should the makeup come out? When should it stay stashed?

Kim Kardashian seems to think 3 years old is plenty old enough to start wearing makeup. The star posted a picture of daughter North West with dark makeup in a very goth-like look. She captioned the photo “Goth Nori”:

Goth Nori A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) onMar 4, 2017 at 10:26am PST

Although the majority of the comments on the post are positive, Kardashian is taking lots of heat online for the move, with many people criticising her for letting her daughter wear makeup at such a young age:

Then again, lots of people defended the move:

Not a fan of Kim K, but people need to calm down about the lipstick on North West. Playing dress up? Dance? No one's ever done this before? — Erica Hollingsworth (@ericajeanh) March 6, 2017

Aw North West looks super cute on @KylieJenner snapchat, she proper slays kylies black matte lipstick ? — Georgia Bradley (@georbradley) October 17, 2016

