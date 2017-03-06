  • Home
  • Kim Kardashian posts Lipstick photo of 3-yr-old North West

Photo from Instagram / @kimkardashian
Posted by BUM on March 6, 2017 at 9:50 am
The Internet is giving the superstar lots of backlash for her daughter's 'goth' look.

How old is old enough for makeup? How young is too young?

Many parents face this decision when their children ask them for permission to play with makeup (or, in some cases, when they come and play with it without permission!). Then a discussion usually ensues about what is an appropriate age to start wearing makeup. On what occasions should the makeup come out? When should it stay stashed?

Kim Kardashian seems to think 3 years old is plenty old enough to start wearing makeup. The star posted a picture of daughter North West with dark makeup in a very goth-like look. She captioned the photo “Goth Nori”:

Goth Nori

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) onMar 4, 2017 at 10:26am PST

Although the majority of the comments on the post are positive, Kardashian is taking lots of heat online for the move, with many people criticising her for letting her daughter wear makeup at such a young age:

Then again, lots of people defended the move:

What do you think? Don't forget to head back to our Facebook page and let us know!

