Kim Kardashian posts sentimental family video

Kim Kardashian shared intimate footage of herself with her family including son Saint's first steps.

Kim Kardashian has shared a sentimental video full of previously unseen family moments on social media.

The reality TV star and her husband Kanye West had a tumultuous 2016, with Kim being robbed at gunpoint in October (16) while visiting France for Paris Fashion Week and the rapper hospitalized after reportedly suffering with exhaustion and sleep deprivation in November.

But following Kanye's return to Twitter last Tuesday (27Dec16), where he posted a rare family photo with Kim, 36, and their two children, North, three, and Saint, one, his wife has followed suit by sharing an intimate video of her family life on her personal website.

The video, which is accompanied by a version of Jeremih's song Paradise as the soundtrack, opens with footage of Kanye, 39, embracing his wife and kissing her on the cheek. A montage of moments from the previous year follows, including a clip of Kim and her younger sister Khloe Kardashian appearing at Kanye's Yeezy Season 3 fashion show at New York's Madison Square Garden in February and a video of the Stronger singer and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dancing together at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

A variety of family moments at home are also captured, including a clip of Kanye holding Saint as he's learning to stand on his own and footage of the toddler taking some of his first steps.

The video concludes with a video of the reality star tearing up as she watches footage of herself and older sister Kourtney Kardashian as children, before it ends with a shot of Kim embracing Kanye in a warm hug.

While the video appears to imply that the famous couple are in a good place following their rough year, the sharing of the footage may also indicate that Kim is readying herself for a full-time return to social media in 2017 after taking time out from posting on Instagram and Twitter while she recovered from her ordeal in Paris. She hasn't shared any news with her 89 million plus fans since October (16).

© Cover Media