Kim Kardashian reflects on make-up evolution

Kim Kardashian’s four-year-old daughter North is already displaying a love of make-up.

Kim Kardashian’s make-up philosophy has changed dramatically since becoming a mother.

The reality TV star recently teamed up with cosmetics manufacturer Seed Beauty for her KKW Beauty collection, which comprises a cream contour kit and highlighters and sold out within minutes of launching last month (Jun17).

While she’s still a fan of the contouring look she has become synonymous with, Kim has toned down her make-up since giving birth to four-year-old North and 18-month-old Saint.

“I knew that I wanted to do a line that was really representative of the make-up that I wear now which, I think, is a little different than I've worn over the years: It's just a little bit more minimal, about your skin,” she told U.S. Elle magazine. “Especially now that I'm a mom, I don't have that much time. I have my make-up bag - it takes me literally five minutes to do my full make-up and I would always start with contour. Contour has always been my thing.”

Kim’s image has altered significantly since she first entered the public eye, with her husband Kanye West partly responsible for her makeover in recent years. It’s this transformation that made Kim realize she also needed to mix things up in the make-up field.

“You can't really have a full stylist (and) wardrobe makeover and keep the same hair and make-up,” she mused. “I think it was just evolving and realizing I don't have to wear that much makeup. Especially when you're on the go, whether you're a mom, whether you're just working, whether you're in school (and) you only have a little bit of time.”

Despite her tender age, it seems North is following in her mother’s footsteps with her love of cosmetics. However, she’s going to need some work on the application side of things.

“She loves brighter colors and she wore a purple lipstick on her birthday,” Kim smiled. “She came in the room yesterday with one of Kylie (Jenner’s) blue lip kits from the Fourth of July - all over her entire face.”

© Cover Media