Kim Kardashian robbery investigation sees 15 people arrested - report

Posted by Cover Media on January 9, 2017 at 8:30 am
According to French website Europe 1, officers from the Paris Police Station's Brigade for the Repression of Banditry (BRB) investigating the incident arrested the suspects simultaneously in Paris at 6am on Monday morning (09Jan17).

Police have reportedly arrested 15 people in connection with the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian last October (16).

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty was bound and gagged as masked thieves ransacked her apartment in Paris, France, taking jewelry and electronics.

The suspects can remain in custody for questioning for up to 96 hours, the website adds.

The news comes after Kim opened up about the terrifying ordeal in scenes from the upcoming season 13 of the family's E! reality show.

Fighting back tears, an emotional Kim recounts the terrifying attack to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, revealing she was convinced she would die in the apartment.

"'They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out,'" she recalls of her frantic thoughts at the time. "It makes me so upset to think about it."

Following the armed robbery, Kim and husband Kanye West let go of their main bodyguard Pascal Duvier in a security shake-up.

Pascal had been by Kim's side since 2013, and with Kanye since 2012, and both valued his security advice and service.

After protecting her from a bum-pinching prankster in Paris days before her robbery ordeal, Kim praised the minder by calling him a "G (gangster)" on social media.

Pascal was taking care of her sisters Kourtney and Kendall Jenner elsewhere in the city as they enjoyed a night out when thugs raided Kim's Paris pad.

"Pascal, along with a couple other security members of their team, were recently let go by Kim and Kanye," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It's a pretty tough situation overall and they love Pascal, but they couldn't take any more chances."

© Cover Media

