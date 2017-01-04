Kim Kardashian's best pal set for TV showdown with ex - report

Share

Jonathan Cheban is reportedly planning a return to the show he quit last year.

Kim Kardashian's best pal Jonathan Cheban is set to make a return to British reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother for an explosive showdown with her ex.

Cheban was a contestant on the show last year (16), but he quit days in after complaining he felt "claustrophobic" in the Big Brother house, which celebrities cannot leave.

Now, the 40-year-old TheDishh.com founder is planning a comeback, so he can confront Kim's former boyfriend Ray J, who infamously appeared in a 2007 sex tape with the reality TV queen.

A source tells the Daily Mail, "This is set to be explosive. Jonathan is fiercely protective of Kim, so for the first time one of her nearest and dearest is going face to face with Ray J. It's all going to kick off."

Cheban has fueled reports of his return to the show by offering up a warning to Ray on Twitter after the singer and TV star made his debut on Celebrity Big Brother on Tuesday night (03Jan17).

"What a loser # CBB (you know who I'm talking about)... see you soon London," he wrote.

Ray J has joined Lindsay Lohan's ex Calum Best and reality TV couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt on the hit show.

He stunned viewers during his debut when he joked about the sex tape he made with his ex, which leaked after the couple split and became hit porn DVD Kim Kardashian, Superstar.

"You might know me for a lot of things - music, reality TV, oh, and you might also know me for my d**k," the Sexy Can I singer said with a smirk. "People wanna know about the sex tape with me and Kim Kardashian. Order it, put some money in my pocket."

