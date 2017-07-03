Kim Kardashian teases beauty collaboration with Jaclyn Hill

Share

Kim Kardashian is still celebrating the success of her debut KKW Beauty line, which sold out within minutes of its launch.

Kim Kardashian is teaming with beauty guru Jaclyn Hill on a "secret project".

Just a couple of weeks after launching her KKW Beauty collection, which currently comprises a cream contour kit and highlighters, the reality TV star has got make-up lovers excited once again.

Kim has been uploading a series of photos to her KKW Beauty Instagram account, and in one of the snaps she is seen posing alongside YouTube sensation Jaclyn, with the caption "secret project".

"Can you guess what we're doing guys?" shared Kim in one behind the scenes video where she stood alongside Jaclyn, adding, "I am here with Jaclyn Hill and we are gonna just get ready together and do a snatched look today."

In another image uploaded to her account, Kim showed off some of her KKW Beauty products as well as one of the eyeshadow palettes Jaclyn created in collaboration with Morphe Brushes.

While details on Kim and Jaclyn's next move are being kept under wraps, it certainly makes sense for the two social media stars to work together. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has over 100 million followers on Instagram, while professional make-up artist Jaclyn boasts 4.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Kim is currently celebrating the success of her debut KKW Beauty line. The collection, created in partnership with cosmetics manufacturer Seed Beauty, sold out within minutes of going live on her website on 21 June (17), with approximately 300,000 units snapped up.

The kits, which come with a dual-ended contour stick, highlighter and blending brush and sponge, are priced at $45 (£35), meaning that sales likely equated to $13.5 million (£10 million). And more products, including a perfume, are likely to be released in the near future.

"(Cream is great) when you're busy and hardly have time, or you are a mom and are running around," the brunette beauty previously told Refinery 29. "But powder is where I started, so you'll definitely be seeing that too."

