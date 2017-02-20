Kim Kardashian thrilled to finally tackle her stretch marks

  • Home
Kim Kardashian
Posted by Cover Media on February 20, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Kim Kardashian had put off having her stretch marks lasered as she feared it would be too painful.

Kim Kardashian was “excited” to finally have her stretch marks treated on Sunday (19Feb17).

The 36-year-old star is currently in great shape after having two children, three-year-old daughter North and 14-month-old son Saint with husband Kanye West - having been strict with her exercise regime and diet.

To feel fully satisfied with her hard work, Kim made an appointment with cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian to tackle what remains of her weight gain and loss; her stretch marks.

Using Snapchat on Sunday, opting for a bunny rabbit filter with a voice changer, the reality star told fans: “OK so I just left Dr. Ourian’s office and we worked on stretch marks today and I feel so excited that I finally did it.

“I’ve been so scared to do it thinking it hurts so badly, and it didn’t hurt that badly. So I’m so grateful, and I’m so excited. I love you Dr. Ourian!”

It was only earlier this month (Feb17) that Kim visited the specialist to have some work done on her belly button, which she admits hurt a lot but she knew the pain would be worth it. The brunette beauty also joked she never thought she could “love someone and hate someone so much at the same time” while Dr. Ourian carried out the laser treatment.

“If anyone that’s had babies understands what it’s done to your belly button, then you really understand how much you need Dr. Ourian to tighten around your belly button so it could look back normal,” she said.

These alterations are the latest of a series of treatments Kim has had on her body over the years. In August 2016, Kim had her stomach tightened and back in 2014 she has laser treatment on her breasts, following the arrival of North in 2013.

