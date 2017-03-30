  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Kim Kardashian undergoing uterus surgery to have another bab...

Kim Kardashian undergoing uterus surgery to have another baby with Kanye

Kim Kardashian undergoing uterus surgery to have another baby with Kanye
Kim Kardashian
Posted by Cover Media on March 30, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The star is desperate to give her two young children more siblings.

Kim Kardashian will go under the knife to strengthen the possibility of having a third child with husband Kanye West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty, who is mother to daughter North, three, and son Saint, 15 months, has suffered tremendously with fertility issues and high-risk pregnancies, but in an upcoming episode of her reality TV show she reveals she considering surgery to help her conceive another baby.

"I have to go in and prepare my uterus because I decided I want to try and have one more baby," she tells her family in a teaser clip from the forthcoming episode, which airs on Sunday (02Apr17).

"I have to have a surgery on my uterus to kind of prepare this hole, so they need to, like, clean that out and then there's scar tissue," Kim elaborates, "It'll still be a really high-risk pregnancy."

During her pregnancy with daughter North, the 36-year-old was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, a dangerous condition that causes high blood pressure and other issues, and as she carried son Saint, Kim suffered from placenta accreta, a condition where the placenta grows deep into the uterus.

Although she could have died in both cases, the reality TV star is determined to go forward with plans to have baby number three.

"Having more kids is definitely going to be a struggle," she acknowledges. "I've gone through so much with really bad deliveries that the doctors don't feel like it's safe again for me to conceive myself."

"This surgery is really the one last thing I can try," Kim adds. "I want my kids to have siblings, and I want to know that I did everything I could to make this happen."

© Cover Media

Related news

Kim Kardashian had a bad feeling about Paris trip before robbery

Posted on 20/03/2017
The reality star also told cops she thought the robbers were terrorists who had come to kidnap her.

Kanye West's late-night return made Kim Kardashian relive Paris scare

Posted on 23/03/2017
The mother-of-two branded the rapper an "a**hole" after accidentally scaring her with his late-night return.

Kim Kardashian hoped she wouldn't 'snap' over robbery's negative press

Posted on 27/03/2017
Khloe Kardashian predicted it would be a "long journey" to recover for Kim.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

David Bowie's Former NYC Condo Includes his Piano

All photo albums

Facebook