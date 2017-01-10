Kim Kardashian vindicated as arrests silence allegations Paris robbery was staged

Posted by Cover Media on January 10, 2017 at 11:30 am
Kim Kardashian's lawyer Jean Veil said arrests on Monday (09Jan17) put an end to speculation that the reality star staged the armed robbery ordeal last October (16).

Kim Kardashian is "putting her nose up" at those who accused her of staging her armed robbery ordeal as a publicity stunt, after 17 suspects were arrested on Monday (09Jan17).

The reality star was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint at her apartment in Paris, France, last October (16), when robbers made off with thousands of dollars worth of jewellery.

Following the incident, some allegations were made that Kim may have orchestrated the whole robbery as a means of getting herself more publicity, but the mother-of-two has now been vindicated when Parisian police arrested 17 in raids around the French capital and in southern France.

"These arrests are a nice surprise because on the one hand, it will perhaps make it possible to find the jewellery," Kim's lawyer Jean Veil told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "On the other hand, it puts an end to the outrageous speculation by some, who thought it was intelligent to pretend that this robbery was staged, or a publicity stunt organised by Ms Kardashian."

He added Kim is now looking forward to "putting her nose up" at the doubters.

Officers arrested 14 men and three women, aged between 23 to 72, one of whom is allegedly the Kardashian family's 27-year-old Paris driver.

Kim, her husband Kanye West and other members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family regularly used the limo company he drives for while travelling in France.

Police are keen to determine if the unnamed driver passed information to the thieves, which they used to pinpoint the best time to plan their raid. Another one of the arrested criminals is 72 years old, with French media suggesting he may have organized the crime.

Veil also told The Sun that Kim is likely to be interviewed again by police to hopefully identify the suspects. According to Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, a French judge may even travel to meet Kim in New York in order to show her a video of those arrested.

© Cover Media

