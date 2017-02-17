Kim Kardashian won't attend Paris Fashion Week 2017

Share

The star attended husband Kanye West's Yeezy show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Kim Kardashian will sit out Paris Fashion Week this month (Feb17), because she's not ready to return to the city so soon after her armed robbery ordeal in October (16).

Kim's representative has confirmed to TV show Entertainment Tonight the reality star won't be in the French capital for the city's landmark designer showcase, although her sister Kendall Jenner is expected to walk the runway at a few different shows during the event which runs until 7 March (17).

A source close to Kim told the show the star is "relieved" her dealings "went fine" earlier this month (Feb17), when she met with the French judge overseeing the upcoming Paris robbery trial, who had traveled to meet her in New York City. She spent two days discussing the terrifying ordeal, which took place during Paris Fashion Week in October.

Kim was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint as thugs robbed her of millions of dollars' worth of jewelry, including a $4 million ring. The French legal system does not require victims of criminal cases to return to the country to testify.

"It was obviously a little traumatic talking about it again, but the authorities have been incredible," the source revealed. "Kim is relieved this is all coming to an end."

Kim did have some fashion fun during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday (15Feb17), attending Kanye's Yeezy Season 5 show.

Last month (Jan17), another source close to Kim and Kanye also revealed the pair has changed its lifestyle significantly since both Kim's robbery and Kanye's hospitalization last year (Nov16) - after he suffered a breakdown.

"Kim’s style has definitely turned more low key," noted the source. "She’s not feeling like she wants to be as made up as she used to be."

