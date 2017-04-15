Kim Kardashian 'worried third baby will strain marriage to Kanye West'

Share

Kim Kardashian was left devastated after recently learning she wouldn't be able to carry a third child.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly concerned that having a third child may put more strain on her marriage to Kanye West as he battles to recover from his mental health problems.

The Stronger hitmaker spent nine days at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center last November(16), when he was admitted for a mental evaluation after reportedly suffering from exhaustion and sleep deprivation.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was left "devastated" upon recently discovering she wouldn't be able to carry a third child after surgery on her uterus was unsuccessful.

Keen for a large family of her own, Kim is reportedly worried that going through an emotionally demanding surrogate pregnancy or adoption might place heap more pressure on the couple, whose marriage has been plagued by divorce rumors in recent months.

"Kim's not sure how much more her marriage can take. She's been incredibly supportive to her husband, but Kanye is still struggling with mental health," a source told Closer magazine.

Mum-of-two Kim had hoped another child would give the Gold Digger musician something positive to focus on following his breakdown. Like Kim, the 39-year-old is also keen for the pair to have a big family.

"She thought love would help him to recover, but it seems that it's not enough and she's not sure how to make him happy," the source continued. "She does worry that the pressure of having another child - with the emotional strain behind surrogacy or adoption - could cause more tension, but she's obsessed with the idea of having another baby."

However, Selfish author Kim is reportedly inspired by her big sister Kourtney, who has remained friends with ex Scott Disick, with whom she has three children, Mason, seven, Penelope, four and Reign, two, and the insider reckons she could more than cope with a similar set up should Kim and Kanye ever split.

"She also sees how Kourtney and Scott can still stay friends and spend a lot of time with the children. Kim knows she could be a single mum if she had to be," added the source.

© Cover Media