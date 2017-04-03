Kim Kardashian wows in white at 2017 Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Share

Kim Kardashian dazzled in an optic white Givenchy gown at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday (02Apr17).

Kim Kardashian wowed in white at the Daily Front Row's third annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

The reality TV star has had a traumatic couple of months following being robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October (16) and seeing her husband Kanye West become hospitalized for dehydration and sleep deprivation in November.

But Kim certainly seemed back to her glamorous self at the star-studded awards ceremony, held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday (02Apr17).

The 36-year-old happily posed for photographers in her long sleeved Givenchy gown, which featured a sheer skirt and elaborate white beading across the entire bodice. She completed the ensemble with slicked back wet-look hair, a nude manicure and strappy high heel sandals, with the overall look reminiscent of the Givenchy wedding dress made by Riccardo Tisci that she wore to marry rapper Kanye back in 2014.

The mother-of-two also took to social media prior to the bash to ask fans for their input on what outfit she should wear to the presentation.

"Glaming up for these fashion awards tonight (sic). Should I go in something more chill or something really fancy?" she tweeted before sharing that she was considering wearing a bridal-inspired number. "Fancy it is!"

During the event's festivities, Kim's photographer friend Mert Alas received the Creative of the Year award and Gigi Hadid was honored with the prize for Best Design Debut for her fashion collection with Tommy Hilfiger.

Additionally, Nicki Minaj was feted for being a Fashion Rebel, and stunned in a chic black wrap dress which she matched with navy and red knee high boots.

Meanwhile, Paris Jackson also made a style statement as she appeared at the event in a black minidress that featured gold embroidery in the shape of flowers and birds. But it appears the aspiring model's black high heel sandals weren't all that comfortable, as she walked barefoot to collect the Emerging Talent award.

© Cover Media