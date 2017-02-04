Kimberly Schlapman: 'Baby adoption was meant to be'

Share

The country star's daughter prayed for a baby sibling.

Country singer Kimberly Schlapman is convinced adopting her new daughter was "always meant to be" as she "fits right into the puzzle of our family".

The Little Big Town star announced Dolly Grace's arrival in a post on Instagram in January (17), when she shared a photo of her growing family, which also includes husband Stephen Schlapman and nine-year-old daughter Daisy.

Alongside the sweet photo, she wrote, "The New Year brought our family new love. We're so excited to introduce you to Daisy's little sister, Dolly Grace."

Now Kimberly has opened up about life as an adoptive mother, telling Sounds Like Nashville, "I can just tell you that she's a part of us. Love has just grown and exploded, and the things that matter have become so much more apparent even than before."

The 47-year-old reveals young Daisy had been praying for a sibling "for quite some time" and is "in heaven" over the new arrival.

"She's a little mama, she loves and adores her," the new mother smiles. "She even asked Santa Claus for this baby. She's very happy."

So too are mum and dad, who can't believe their luck: "I feel like it was ordained forever ago by God that we would all be together," laughs Kimberly. "I couldn't be more grateful."

Dolly is named after country superstar Dolly Parton, who the singer reveals "has inspired my whole life", although she admits the moniker wasn't her idea.

"When we had hoped and prayed for this baby, this was my husband's idea, so it's perfect. I love it," she says.

