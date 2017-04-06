Kirsten Dunst always wants sex scenes 'over as fast as possible'

Share

Colin Farrell prefers to let his female co-star take charge during the filming of a sex scene.

Kirsten Dunst has a motto when it comes to shooting sex scenes - get them done as quickly as possible.

The 34-year-old actress has been in the movie industry since she was just seven, and has seen her fair share of intimate scenes being filmed. Kirsten has also shot several herself, and stars alongside Colin Farrell in a racy segment in new movie The Beguiled.

But while many women would jump at the chance to get up close and personal with Irish heartthrob Colin, Kirsten just wanted it to be over.

"I don't like it, I don't like it," Kirsten told E! News when asked what her thoughts were while shooting the scene. "To be honest, I'm like, 'Let's get this over with as fast as possible'... I am on the floor and my clothes are being ripped."

One benefit of starring in The Beguiled was working with director Sofia Coppola, who had a different approach to filming the scene to some male directors, who would have wanted to "shoot it from every angle".

"At least Sofia's like, 'We're going to get this done quick, we're just gonna shoot it here, we'll do three takes, be done,'" Kirsten added.

Colin is also no stranger to getting down and dirty with co-stars for movie roles. However, he told E! that he always tries to be mindful of his fellow actress' feelings during the filming of a raunchy scene.

"It's harder for women," he told E!. "And women have in the history of cinema...been more exploited of course, through the means of sexuality, by men than men have. So, it's situations like that, any love scenes that I've been a party to over the years, you just (do) whatever your female dance partner needs… I really think a woman should be the boss completely in those scenes, whatever she needs to make her comfortable and allow her to have the freedom to do the job she needs to do."

