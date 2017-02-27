Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons make official debut as engaged couple

Share

The stars have yet to speak out about their whirlwind romance.

Actress Kirsten Dunst made her first official public appearance as a bride-to-be on Saturday (25Feb17) as she attended the Independent Spirit Awards with fiancé Jesse Plemons.

The Spider-Man beauty hit headlines in January (17) amid reports suggesting her Fargo co-star had proposed - and she had accepted.

Kirsten, who is famously private, has yet to speak out about the claims, but she confirmed as much during Paris Fashion Week days later as she held up her left hand to show off her new jewelry.

On Saturday, the actress and her new fiancé enjoyed a night out at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, where they happily smiled for the cameras at their table as Jesse sat with his arm around Kirsten's shoulders.

The actress showed off her slender figure in a black mini-skirt and heels, topped with a turtleneck blouse and matching jacket, while Jesse donned a suit with an army green shirt and dark tie.

Jesse was a nominee at the ceremony for his work on Other People, but lost out on the Best Male Lead prize to Manchester by the Sea's Casey Affleck, who is also the favorite to take home the Best Actor Oscar on Sunday night (26Feb17).

There was some good news for the cast and crew of Other People, which was nominated for four prizes at the Independent Spirit Awards - Molly Shannon claimed the Best Supporting Female honor.

Jesse, 28, and Kirsten, 34, were first romantically linked last May (16) after playing husband and wife on the second season of hit TV drama Fargo.

Kirsten split from Garrett Hedlund, her boyfriend of four years, just weeks earlier in April, 2016.

