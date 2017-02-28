Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons 'pretty chill' about wedding planning

Share

Kirsten Dunst is set to direct her fiance Jesse Plemons in her directorial debut.

Engaged actors Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are in no rush to plan their wedding.

The Spider-Man actress was first linked to her Fargo TV series co-star Jesse in May (16) but the fiercely private pair remained silent about their romance until January (17) when she seemed to confirm they were engaged by showing off a sparkler on her ring finger to photographers.

On Saturday (25Feb17), they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, where they happily smiled for the cameras at their table as Jesse sat with his arm around Kirsten's shoulders.

Jesse opened up about their engagement for the first time on the red carpet, and revealed they aren't in a hurry to walk down the aisle.

"We'll find the time... We're taking it somewhat slow," Jesse told E! News, while Kirsten echoed his remarks on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday (26Feb17), telling the website, "We're pretty chill."

The 34-year-old shared that they are thinking about "maybe next spring" for the big day, but before then she will be making her directorial debut in a screen adaptation of Sylvia Plath's novel The Bell Jar, which will star Dakota Fanning and feature Jesse in a small role.

When asked how he felt about Kirsten being his boss, he seemed unfazed, telling E! "That's okay" while she praised him by saying she wouldn't need to give him direction because he's so talented.

Kirsten, who attended the Academy Awards in support of her movie Hidden Figures, also told Entertainment Tonight she was "happy" with her new man at the Oscars, adding that you know when you've met The One. “You just do. You do!” she gushed.

Kirsten split from Garrett Hedlund, her boyfriend of four years, in 2016 - just weeks before she embarked on her new relationship with Jesse.

© Cover Media