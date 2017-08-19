Kirsten Dunst was the first actress to wear Rodarte

Share

Kirsten Dunst is starring in Rodarte designer’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy first movie.

Kirsten Dunst’s first Rodarte dress was hand sewn by designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s mother.

The siblings founded the luxury label in 2005 and Kirsten has been a huge fan for over a decade.

Thinking back to the first outfit they designed for her, Kirsten has fond memories of the debut dress. “I was the first actress to wear their clothes,” she smiled to The Cut. “It was while I was doing press for Spider-Man, and it was this black dress with chains that, it turns out, were sewn by their mother, and they sent me a box of trinkets - we were all just so excited.”

The trio have since worked together on numerous red carpet looks, but they are taking their collaboration to the next level with new movie Woodshock.

Written and directed by Kate and Laura, Kirsten takes the lead role in the dark thriller, about a woman who falls deeper into paranoia after taking a deadly drug.

“Artistically, I think you just meet someone you’re supposed to work with,” Kate commented. “Laura and I are a very internal network, so for me, writing a script, we didn’t talk to anyone about it. So for us to sit down with Kirsten and say, ‘Let’s get through a really early state of something,’ that was a big deal.”

And Laura adds that making films was an obvious next move for them.

“I kind of learned over the years that expression through clothing is just one way of telling a story, and putting it into a film context is a narrative choice that you get to make,” she explained. “We were trained to study words and study imagery and to think about meanings that you can imbue in a story.”

