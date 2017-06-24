Kourtney Kardashian ‘bins ex-partner Scott Disick’s possessions’

Share

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly got rid of her ex-boyfriend’s stuff by throwing it away following his hard-partying trip to Cannes.

Kourtney acted after Scott’s return from his wild trip to Cannes last month (May17) where he allegedly hooked up with several women, including former Disney star Bella Thorne and ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli.

Scott’s hard partying behavior made headlines, and 19-year-old Bella ditched him after just 24 hours on the French Riviera after finding the father-of-three’s rowdy ways too much to handle.

According to a source, Kourtney is reportedly so unhappy with his wild behavior, that she’s now decluttered her house of everything Scott related.

“She had a lot of his stuff boxed up in her garage, but there were reminders of him all over the house,” a source close to the star told Heat magazine. “He’d make excuses about being too busy to get it, or needing a certain amount of stuff there for when he came over to see the kids. But now she’s tossed all the clothes he’d left which included a lot of designer gear, as well as watches, letters, CDs – anything she could find basically.”

Scott is said to have ignored Kourtney’s repeated requests to come and clear it out, or have an assistant do it.

Although Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after nine years together, they had remained close for the sake of their three children; sons Mason, seven, and Reign, two, and four-year-old daughter Penelope.

The 34-year-old, who has previously gone to rehab for drug and alcohol abuse, had been keeping sober and healthy in the hope of winning Kourtney back. However, he allegedly suffered a relapse during a trip to Dubai in January after learning she had been on a date with someone else.

The 38-year-old has reportedly been dating model Younes Bendjima since meeting in Paris last October, on the night Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian was targeted by armed robbers.

