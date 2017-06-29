Kourtney Kardashian flushing out metals in her body with regular detoxes

Share

The brunette beauty is looking forward to diet cheat meals during her summer vacations.

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is trying to avoid kitchens as she tackles a series of detoxes and fasts this summer.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty is taking nutrition to new heights after discovering her body was filled with toxic metals, and she has been detoxing "on and off" for the past few months.

"My doctor did muscle testing and found that I had high levels of metals like mercury and lead, so my motivation for this detox is to get rid of the metals in my system," the 38-year-old shared on her app on Wednesday (28Jun17), before admitting skipping meals has been extremely challenging for her.

“I'm not going to sugarcoat it, this detox is difficult,” she continued. “On fasting days, I try to stay busy and, if I'm home, I'll avoid going into the kitchen. For the rest of the days, if I'm hungry, I'll grab a handful of almonds - but I really try not to snack at all."

The mother-of-three visits her doctor regularly to ensure her body is getting enough nutrition while she fasts, and she advises fans keen to follow her lead to do the same before even thinking about detoxing.

But Kourtney admits she's not going to deprive herself from delicious foods all summer long, insisting she'll be eating treats on her summer vacations.

“My doctor said one of the fastest ways to detox metals is to try to keep my body in a state of ketosis, which occurs when the glycogen in your liver is depleted and the body burns fatty acids for energy,” she shared. "For me, I check my blood sugar/ketone levels every morning and this helps me know if I'm on track.

"Since I'm trying to detox the metals out of my system, my goal was to do this detox for three months.

"But, I also know that I need to enjoy my life, so I break the rules when I go on vacation or if there's a special occasion."

