Kris Jenner ‘wants Khloe Kardashian's man to appear on family’s reality show’

Kris Jenner has reportedly tried to persuade daughter Khloe Kardashian's new man, basketball player Tristan Thompson, to appear on the family’s reality show.

The 32-year-old finally introduced her momager to the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player after eight months of dating. But the meeting allegedly got very "awkward" when Kris used the moment to lobby Tristan about debuting their romance on show Keeping Up with The Kardashians.

The publicity hungry 61-year-old has reportedly been nagging Khloe about meeting Tristan after getting wind of rumors the pair are planning to wed in secret.

“Khloe let her mom come to meet Tristan in Cleveland, where he’s based,” an insider told Heat magazine. “Kris has been begging to meet Tris for ages, but he didn’t want to do the Kardashian family circus thing.”

The 26-year-old eventually caved in and invited Khloe’s mom and sister Kourtney to a game, however, a low appearance it was not.

“He finally relented and invited Kris and Kourtney to a game, but they turned up dressed for a red carpet and the paps were swarming,” the insider explained. “At dinner, Kris was desperately trying to persuade Tris to appear on the show. He was polite, but no way is that happening.”

Reality TV star Khloe has previously spoken about spending time in the city where he’s based, and the Revenge Body star admitted she loves the quiet, family oriented lifestyle she enjoys when she’s in Cleveland.

"I actually love Cleveland," she said in an interview with TV show The Talk in February (17) "Everyone is so nice there. I love the four seasons. I love that it snows… They hate it and I'm like, 'It's snowing, this is so fun', and he's like, 'No, you're going to get over it in one year', but I love it and everyone is so nice that it's like a normal, routine life.”

Khloe was previously married to another U.S. basketball player, Lamar Odom, but they finalized their divorce in late 2016.

© Cover Media