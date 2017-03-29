Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble split - report

Share

Kris Jenner is said to have instigated a split from toyboy Corey Gamble in order to focus on her family and their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The Kardashian family matriarch started dating road manager Corey in November 2014, after her marriage to Bruce Jenner came to an end amid her ex’s transition to become Caitlyn Jenner.

And while things appeared to be going well between Kris, 61, and 36-year-old Corey, an insider has revealed to RadarOnline that the momager decided to end the relationship in order to focus on her family and their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"Kris told Corey that she needed some space so that she could focus on her family and the show right now," the source told Radar. "She said that she was getting sidetracked with this relationship and that she needed to put her family before her own needs and wants."

Neither Kris nor Corey have commented on the split allegations on their social media accounts. While Corey is currently on a boys skiing holiday in South Africa, Kris' last mention of Corey on her Instagram page came 19 weeks ago, when she shared a snap of them together to mark his birthday.

Alongside the picture, Kris wrote: "Happy birthday to this amazing man... thank you @coreygamble for being there for me always, unconditionally. I love you and wish you an incredible year.... you are such a blessing in my life."

Corey had featured heavily on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the E! series that follows Kris and her famous offspring in their daily lives. But Kris apparently decided that she needed to focus entirely on the programme when she discovered that falling ratings were putting the show in jeopardy.

"Kris just really wants to focus on the show right now to ensure that her family stays on air," the source added to Radar. "A lot of people in her inner circle think that Corey was nothing but a rebound from Caitlyn anyway!"

© Cover Media