  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Kris Jenner: 'I can't watch my daughter relive Paris robbery...

Kris Jenner: 'I can't watch my daughter relive Paris robbery ordeal on TV'

Kris Jenner: 'I can't watch my daughter relive Paris robbery ordeal on TV'
Kris Jenner
Posted by Cover Media on February 20, 2017 at 8:30 pm
Kim Kardashian's mother hasn't been able to watch previews of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The Kardashian/Jenner family is struggling to watch new previews of its reality TV series, because they were filmed immediately after Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery ordeal.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner has revealed the first episodes of the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians revolves around the drama - and they are hard to watch.

Kim opened up about her armed robbery ordeal last October (16) in front of the cameras and walked her family members through what happened.

"It was devastating," Jenner explains in an interview that will air on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (20Feb17). "We've just started seeing some of the stuff that came out of those days and nobody gets through the first five minutes without being hysterical. I get just choked up just thinking about it and talking about it.

"It's remarkable to listen to her tell the story... It's just riveting. I mean I was watching it and I was just bawling... I couldn't even watch the whole thing. It was so upsetting. It was such an upsetting time and something so awful happened to somebody that you love so much..."

Kris also revealed the robbery ordeal, during which her daughter was bound and gagged, has prompted reality TV's first family to make some major lifestyle changes.

"It's changed the way we live our lives and just the way we take care of our kids and my grandchildren," she shares.

The 13th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians debuts on 5 March (17).

Thugs took more than $10 million in jewelry and electronics during a raid on Kim's private residence in Paris and production on the family's reality series was briefly put on hold.

© Cover Media

Related news

Kim Kardashian won't attend Paris Fashion Week 2017

Posted on 17/02/2017
The star attended husband Kanye West's Yeezy show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Pictures emerge of Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery crime scene

Posted on 20/02/2017
Kim Kardashian was targeted by armed robbers during a terrifying incident last October (16).

Kim Kardashian thrilled to finally tackle her stretch marks

Posted on 20/02/2017
Kim Kardashian had put off having her stretch marks lasered as she feared it would be too painful.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Double Set of Twins Will Steal Your Heart

All photo albums

Facebook