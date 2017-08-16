Kris Jenner: 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians wasn't Caitlyn Jenner's idea'

Share

Khloe Kardashian admitted she had no idea "what we were even saying yes to" when they signed up for the show.

Kris Jenner has disputed her ex Caitlyn Jenner's claims she came up with the idea for reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, created a rift with her former family after she released her memoir The Secrets of My Life, in which she made a series of allegations about her marriage to Kris.

In the book, she also implied she came up with the idea of their hit U.S. reality show by writing about their family dynamic: "It seems to me something is there for television... Kris says she is the one who came up with the idea …"

Kris has now blasted the claim in a cover interview with The Hollywood Reporter by saying, "It's so absurd. I'm not sure what the motivation was for her to say something like that. Maybe somebody should remind her that it's called Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Kris was joined by her daughter Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall on the cover of the magazine to mark the forthcoming 10th anniversary of the series in October (17).

The 61-year-old recalled how she had dinner with casting director Deena Katz at her house and she recommended she got in touch with U.S. host and producer Ryan Seacrest about making a reality show.

Ryan added, "Kris told me what she envisioned, and I said, 'Let's send a crew to your house and tape some stuff and then we'll take a look at it.' Then I realized I didn't have a crew; I didn't even have a camera. I had (producer) Eliot (Goldberg) buy a camera, and he went and shot them. He called me after and said, 'I think we have something special.'"

Khloe admitted that when it premiered in 2007 they had no idea what they were even saying yes to, Kendall said she didn't think the project would last long, and Kris revealed Kourtney was hesitant about participating.

"I remember in season one being like, 'I have to go the bathroom,' and I'd cry in there as quietly as I could because I was still mic'd. I never want to cry in front of cameras," Kourtney confessed.

© Cover Media