Kris Jenner's grown-up children still demand stocking fillers
Posted by Cover Media on December 24, 2016 at 4:00 am
Kris Jenner's grown-up family enjoy upholding all their holiday traditions.

Kris Jenner and her Kardashian-Jenner family always go big at Christmas.

The holiday season is a big deal for the first family of reality television, whose numbers increase year on year with the latest addition being Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's baby Dream, who was born in November (16).

And Kris, who is mother to Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, has her work cut out ensuring that everything runs to plan for the family who are used to the best of everything.

"The holidays are our big thing," Kris gushed to DuJour magazine.

The grandmother admits she feels some pressure to make sure their traditions are upheld each year.

"We have a lot of traditions that we celebrate year after year and believe me... if I forget ONE thing (like stocking fillers)... the kids let me know right away!" she sighed.

They are notorious for producing increasingly outlandish Christmas cards, art-directed by top photographers including David LaChapelle, who has worked with Madonna, in which the family embrace full glam squad, red carpet glamor or pay tribute to 90s Hells Angels chic.

Once the festivities are out of the way, the "momager" sits her celebrity brood down for a one-on-one to set their goals for the forthcoming year.

"January is a time when me and my kids individually get together and talk about our goals for the year. I think that's really important for us," she shared. "As a businesswoman, what's important to me (is) to feel what each one of my kids wants to do with their year, and what they would love to see happen in their lives. Then it's my job to kind of go out there and figure out how to make that happen!"

© Cover Media

