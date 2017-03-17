Kris Jenner shares touching tribute on Rob Kardashian's 30th birthday

Share

Kris Jenner posted a gushing tribute to her only son on his landmark birthday.

Kris Jenner has shared how proud she is of her son Rob Kardashian as he celebrates his 30th birthday on Friday (17Mar17).

The Kardashian family matriarch posted a collage of photos on Instagram, including snaps of Rob as a youngster while the remaining pictures are of the pair of them together, the sock designer with his late father Robert and the remaining photo of Kris with her son and granddaughter Dream, his baby with Blac Chyna.

“Happy birthday @robkardashian!!!! I love you more than words can say,” the 61-year-old wrote in the picture caption. “You have the sweetest soul and the kindest heart, and I am blessed beyond measure to call you my son.

"I am so proud of the man you have become and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow as a brother, son and father," she continued. "There are so many blessings in this life, but being your mom is one of the greatest. I love you!! #HappybirthdayRob.”

Rob’s special day falls amid what’s rumored to be a complicated custody battle between him and ex-fiancee Chyna, who he enjoyed an on/off relationship with from the beginning of last year (16) until recently. The couple even had their own reality TV show, titled Rob and Chyna, which documented their turbulent relationship and the birth of their little girl Dream last November (16).

It’s thought Rob is keen to get dual custody of the tot, with his mum Kris supporting him along the way, though People reports Chyna wants to spend the majority of the time with Dream.

The 30-year-old often posts pictures and videos of his adorable four-month-old on social media and has credited her for helping him get his life back on track following his struggle with depression and being diagnosed with diabetes.

“This is my inspiration,” he recently captioned a picture of a smiling Dream, while he tagged a similar shot of the baby: “This is my motivation”.

