Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard fight in front of their kids

The actress' marriage takes work but she'll always respect her husband.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard make it a point to resolve their conflicts in front of their kids, because they want to teach them how to cope with difficult situations.

The actors, who have been married for four years and share two daughters, have been open in the past about their trips to couples therapy, and Kristen now admits they don't hide their rows from the children - or their make-up sessions.

"(Dax) said, 'Kids can see adults fight, particularly their parents, but you ever think about the follow through? When do they see them resolve it? When do they see them make up...?'," Bell told Us Weekly magazine. "We let our kids see how to solve conflict and that was his idea."

Kristen admits her marriage to Dax "takes a lot of work", but she believes that as long as the relationship remains respectful, they'll be able to handle any disagreement or problem that comes their way.

"It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person, but then it doesn't really matter if you disagree because you still respect that person," the Frozen star says.

"It's all about contempt," she adds. "Never roll your eyes at someone. You might as well break up right then, because it's contempt.

"I'm telling you, I disagree with him (Shepard) on almost everything, but I have intense respect for his critical thinking skills and the fact that we were raised differently. I always see his point. I do not and will not ever have contempt for him."

