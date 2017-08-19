Kristen Bell: 'Dax Shepard and I broke up before marriage'

Share

The Frozen star thinks long separations cause problems for Hollywood marriages.

Kristen Bell was dumped by her now-husband Dax Shepard three months into their relationship when she told the actor she was in love with him.

Dax wasn't sure he felt the same way, so he slammed the brakes on their romance.

"We were dating for about three months, and I already knew that I was in love with him and he was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people," Frozen star Kristen recalled to PopSugar about how her quick love confession initially scared him off.

"He sat me down and said, 'I can't have this right now. I think you're wonderful, but I am still dating other people.' And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the b**ls to tell me we weren't in the same place."

Kristen endured four sad days until her phone rang and Dax admitted he had made a mistake.

"He was like, 'I don't know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else but they're just not as interesting as you, and I don't know what I'm doing,' and he came back," the 37-year-old smiled. "But I still always remind him of when he broke up with me."

The stars wed in 2013, seven years after first meeting, and seven months after the birth of their first daughter, Lincoln, now four. Their second little girl, Delta, was born in December, 2014.

The break-up revelation emerges just days after Kristen shared her thoughts on Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's marriage split last week (ends11Aug17), telling E! News, "I don't necessarily know that it's 'Hollywood' that gets in the way. The reality is when you're working in this industry you're sometimes shooting a movie in China for four months.

"I think it's more the separation than anything that can weigh on people."

