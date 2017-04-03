Kristen Bell prefers washable totes over designer handbags

Share

Actress Kristen Bell cites Nemat Musk Amber Oil as her favorite fragrance.

Kristen Bell prefers to use washable totes over designer handbags when she's off-duty.

The Bad Moms actress adopts a chic casual look when she's not at work or on the red carpet, and opts for sustainably made products wherever possible.

While most celebrities are happy to carry around the latest handbag, Kristen much prefers to be seen with an environmentally-friendly option.

"Everybody now has these great canvas bags," she told Us Weekly. "This is a Warby Parker bag, but it's what I'm using because it's easy to travel with."

Buying sustainable products is important to the 36-year-old, especially in time leading up to Earth Day (22April17). And Kristen also reveals that no matter where she is travelling, she ensures her handbag is stocked with Everyone Hand Sanitizer Spray.

"It's been proven when you travel on an airplane that it's the surfaces that you touch. I just get in there and I spray everywhere. I spray the tray table, I spray my seatbelt, anywhere that I touch," she shared.

Kristen, who shares daughters Lincoln, four, and Delta, two, with her actor husband Dax Shepard, adds that her beauty routine is on the minimal side. For instance, most days the actress will simply swipe on a little of Neutrogena Healthy Volume Mascara on her lashes and dab on a little of Nemat Musk Amber Oil as a fragrance.

"It's so nice," she smiled of the natural scent. "It smells a little different on everyone. It's not like patchouli amber. You're not going to smell like you make your own clothes."

© Cover Media