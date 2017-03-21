Kristen Bell: 'Therapy is key to happy marriage'

Share

The couple enjoys working together professionally.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard credit therapy for keeping their marriage healthy.

The stars, who have been married since 2013 and share daughters Delta and Lincoln, always appear to be cheerful and in love, but the Frozen actress insists it takes work to maintain their strong connection.

"We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories," she tells People magazine. "We both take responsibility when we are wrong, and I think it is easy to work with him because I married him, because I enjoy spending time with him and I trust him. That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with."

And the actress insists there's no competition between herself and her husband, joking, "We're not generally up for the same roles, so we can kind of keep that separate."

Kristen and Dax, who play an estranged couple in the new CHiPs movie reboot, have been candid about their relationship in the past and last year (16) the couple opened up about seeking out counseling after a series of "dramatic" fights.

"We fought a lot and I loved a dramatic exit," she told Redbook magazine. "If I could slam a door, I felt so powerful. If I could get in my car and screech away, it was even better.

"He said to me, 'If we have an issue, you can't leave. We're going to talk or I'm not going to do this with you'. I loved him so much that I was like, 'I better get my act together'."

