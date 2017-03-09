Kristen Stewart decided on buzz cut for practicality

  • Home
Kristen Stewart
Posted by Cover Media on March 9, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The star didn't think twice about shedding her long hair for her new movie role.

Actress Kristen Stewart shaved her head to be "practical" as she prepares to play an oil rig engineer in upcoming disaster movie Underwater.

The Twilight star shocked fans on Tuesday night (07Mar17) when she debuted her bleached blonde buzz cut at the Los Angeles premiere of her film Personal Shopper.

Up until the event, Kristen had been sporting a longer, brunette crop with shaved sides, and while the drastic change in appearance is for her next project, the 26-year-old admitted it didn't take much for her to agree, because she has been waiting for the opportunity to shave her head for some time.

"I'm doing a movie in a couple weeks called Underwater, and I play a mechanical engineer that's working on an oil rig that's on the bottom of the ocean floor," she explained on breakfast show Today. "So for me, it's like, it's practical. I'm not gonna be able to have touch ups once I put the helmet on, I must shave my head!

"I've been wanting to do this for a long time just for novel's sake, just because at some point in your life, you wanna be able to (rub your head without messing up your hair).

"The director (Will Eubank) suggested it and I was like, 'Woah, who told you (I wanted do it)?' I was like, 'That's a great idea, you should take credit for that one, and I am game!'"

Kristen is already enjoying the freedom of having less hair to deal with every day, and admits the buzz cut makes her want to rock out.

"It feels amazing," she smiled. "I just wanna headbang, all day!"

The actress begins filming Underwater in New Orleans, Louisiana later this month (Mar17). The deep sea thriller also stars Deadpool's T.J. Miller and Game of Thrones actress Jessica Henwick.

