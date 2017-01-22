Kristen Stewart: 'Donald Trump was obsessed with me'

Share

The former Celebrity Apprentice host said Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart after allegations about her cheating were published.

Kristen Stewart slammed Donald Trump as she discussed comments he made about her personal life back in 2012.

Back in October, 2012, the former Celebrity Apprentice host posted a series of scathing remarks on Twitter about Kristen, following reports she had cheated on her then-boyfriend, fellow Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

"Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert," the now President of the United States wrote. "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better!"

Trump wrote the tweets after photographs emerged of Kristen's illicit affair with her Snow White and The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders, showing the pair kissing and embracing while on a day out in Los Angeles.

At the time, Rupert was married to model Liberty Ross, with whom he has two children, and Kristen was dating Pattinson. Both relationships eventually broke down after news of their affair broke.

Now Kristen has addressed the scathing tweets for the first time, and slammed the real estate mogul. “He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f***ing crazy,” the actress told Variety on Friday (20Jan17). "I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such a far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane."

Kristen, who doesn't have a Twitter account, said at the time she ignored Trump's tweets as they had no relevance to her. "At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing,” she said when asked how the 45th president’s tweets make her feel in present day. “But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’ He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”

Trump was inaugurated as president in Washington, D.C., leading to peaceful and violent protests across the country, while millions attended women's marches taking place in Washington, across the U.S. and around the globe on Saturday (21Jan17).

Asked if she had a message for young women scared by the idea of Trump's presidency, Kristen said, “Ladies, stand up for yourself! I’ve never been the most politically charged person, but I think at this point, it’s not political. It’s f**king so humanitarian.

“I would just say be a part of what you believe in, whichever way that is. I’m not going to tell anyone how to feel, but I’m pretty sure that we all feel the same way," she added.

