Kristen Stewart glad her coming out has made headlines

Kristen Stewart has called the fashion industry weird and strange.

Kristen Stewart is pleased people are talking about her coming out and sexuality in general.

The bisexual actress tends to be guarded when it comes to her private life, but following a public falling out with President Donald Trump, over nasty tweets he sent about her split from Twilight actor Robert Pattinson in 2012, Kristen has been more open than ever about her sexual preferences.

At the New York screening of her movie Personal Shopper on Thursday night (09Mar17) the Snow White and the Huntsman actress looked stunning as she showed off her newly shorn blonde haircut. And when she was asked by the Associated Press how she feels about the widespread media coverage regarding her sexuality during a video interview she responded, “I’m glad that it’s gotten attention, it matters, it’s important,” before walking off somewhat stony-faced.

In a previous interview with The Guardian, Kristen, who's thought to be dating model Stella Maxwell, added her experience since coming out has been nothing but positive.

"I mean, it’s hard to talk about. I don’t want to seem presumptuous, because everyone has their own experience," she explained. "I’m just trying to acknowledge that fluidity, that greyness, which has always existed. But maybe only now are we allowed to start talking about it.”

The actress plays Maureen Cartwright, a woman who has recently lost her brother in movie Personal Shopper, a ghost story that takes place in the fashion underworld of Paris.

“(Maureen) admires beauty and aesthetic and absolutely loves fashion and is also so in the midst of the grieving process that all of those things that she usually loves and doesn’t feel shame regarding become trivial and ridiculous,” she explained to WWD, speaking about the parallels between the movie and her life in the spotlight.

“There are moments where I’ve felt that, too, It’s like, ‘God, what does it matter what I’m wearing? There are other things going on in the world.’ I mean, the fashion industry is weird. It’s pretty exclusive and strange. I think it just highlights all of the questions she’s been having about existence.”

© Cover Media