Kristen Stewart hasn't ruled out dating men again
Posted by Cover Media on August 2, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Kristen Stewart finds it weird to talk about her love life in public.

Kristen Stewart could "totally, definitely" date a man again.

The actress became an overnight A-lister after she was cast as the female lead in vampire film franchise Twilight, based on the popular books by Stephenie Meyer, and added even more star power to her name when she began dating her handsome co-star Robert Pattinson.

While in recent years the edgy star has favored girlfriends over boyfriends, Kristen, who is currently dating model Stella Maxwell, says she's not done with men just yet.

"Yeah, totally. Definitely," she told British Harper's Bazaar magazine when asked if she could fall in love with a man again.

"Some people know they like grilled cheese and they'll eat it every day for the rest of their lives," she explained. "I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I'm like, 'That was cool, what's next?'"

She was quick to add that she's been "deeply in love" with everyone she's dated, and has never faked her feelings for a partner.

Kristen started to talk about her sexuality in 2016, when she declared she was "really in love" with then-girlfriend Alicia Cargile. She's also been linked to French singer/actress Soko and Cara Delevingne's former flame St. Vincent, but has happily been dating Miley Cyrus' model ex Stella since December (16).

"There's this idea that you're beholden in some way, and I resent that," Kristen said of talking about her love life. "And it comes across like I'm ungrateful or something but, actually, I just find it weird to talk to the general public as a whole."

The 27-year-old also touched upon coming out, and told the publication she was never confused or struggling with her feelings, but was worried she would be made fun of.

© Cover Media

