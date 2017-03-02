Kristen Stewart is 'lucky' to share special bond with Karl Lagerfeld

Share

The actress fronts V Magazine's Most Beautiful issue.

Kristen Stewart has style guru Karl Lagerfeld to thank for encouraging her to be herself in front of the camera for fashion shoots.

The actress has become somewhat of a muse for the Chanel creative director in recent years, and the 26-year-old, who often wears the label's designs on red carpets, is so grateful to count him as a friend.

"Karl has always, from the very beginning, made me feel like being myself was the right thing to do," she tells V Magazine. "And in (the fashion) world, that is a rarity.

"He's a compulsive and obsessive artist and it's contagious. And he's kind. He is who he is for a reason. I feel so lucky to be in his space so often."

The Twilight star, who was appointed the new face of Chanel in 2013, discussed her special bond with Lagerfeld as the cover girl for V Magazine's Most Beautiful issue, for which she posed with her cropped hair swept back and dyed platinum blonde as she modeled a bright purple Chanel blazer with ruffled sleeves over electric blue tights and briefs.

The image, featured beside the headline "Free Spirit", was shot by photographer Mario Testino, who also captured Kristen from behind as she went topless and bared her thong beneath a pair of sheer tights for a shot that appears inside the publication.

In other pictures, the actress posed braless to strike a pose in a series of designer blazers.

Kristen has previously gushed about her admiration for Lagerfeld, insisting the German couturier's talents on photoshoots resemble those of a film director.

"Karl never turns me into something I'm not," she told WWD last year (16). "But, like all good directors, he is capable of bringing qualities out of people that are sometimes not as obvious to them."

