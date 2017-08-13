Kristen Stewart proud of her tomboy-style outfits

Share

Actress Kristen Stewart used to be “offended” when people criticized her boyish attire.

Kristen Stewart is proud of the tomboy-style outfits she wore growing up.

The actress was propelled to fame after starring in The Twilight movie franchise, and later landed roles in films such as Adventureland and Snow White and the Huntsman.

Kristen has built up a reputation for her grungy yet polished aesthetic in recent years, but the star insists that her personal style has its roots in her preference for boyish clothes when she was younger.

“I remember being in the sixth grade (aged 11) and (people would say) 'Kristen looks like a man. You're a boy', or whatever, and I was so offended, horrified and embarrassed,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “Now I look back on it and I'm like, 'Girl, be proud of that!'"

While the 27-year-old was criticised for having short hair as a girl, she finds it interesting that she was more accepted when she decided to grow her tresses long.

And Kristen is offended when outsiders accuse her of having “resting b**ch face” when she’s posing on the red carpet.

“I'm really not introverted - I'm just not acting all the time, which is what it would take to look like how people expect famous people to behave,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kristen also took the time to reflect on her most important friends. In particular, she cited her The Runaways co-star and fellow style star Dakota Fanning as an enduring influence.

“One of the most special bonds in my life. There's an unspoken understanding that you have with some women that's purely female. And I really value that. Because it's reassuring in a world that really likes to put women down,” Kristen smiled.

