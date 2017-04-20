Kristen Stewart's stylist recalls nerves over last minute buzz cut

Share

Kristen Stewart didn't know how her hair would come out after she died it and shaved it off just before her Personal Shopper premiere.

Kristen Stewart’s hairstylist had no idea how the actress' hair would turn out after dyeing and cutting it just an hour and a half before its debut.

Kristen turned heads when she stepped out with a platinum blonde buzz cut at the premiere of Personal Shopper in Los Angeles last month (Mar17), with the style also highlighting her sharp features. Hair expert Bridget Brager was behind the dramatic style and she’s now revealed the transformation was so last minute that neither she nor Kristen, 27, could be sure about the finished results.

“We were working together one morning and she mentioned that she wanted to shave her head, and I said, OK, we can totally do it. She flipped,” Bridget recalled to fashionweekdaily.com, noting she had to get the green light from fashion house Chanel before beginning work, as the Twilight star has a contract with the brand.

“We had an hour and a half before the premiere of her film, Personal Shopper. We dyed her hair platinum blonde and shaved her head. It was pretty intense. I was so nervous because they decide very last minute to do these kinds of things and you never know what kind of ride it’s going to be.”

Other famous clients on Bridget’s list include Mad Men actress January Jones and Step Up star Jenna Dewan Tatum. The hairstylist is also helping pave the career of Paris Jackson, who recently signed a modelling contract and has landed magazine covers for the likes of Harper’s Bazaar and Rolling Stone.

“Paris is amazing and she has a thought about who she is. It’s not about pitching her an idea about what we could do or change. She knows,” Bridget gushed. “And I think it’s why she has been successful and why IMG scooped her up. She’s got something that’s more than just a name. She’s really special and interesting and gorgeous. Her features are stunning.”

© Cover Media