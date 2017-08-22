Kristen Stewart sends lawyer after websites posting stolen nude pictures

Share

The Twilight star is part of a new wave of celebrities targeted by hackers.

Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell have lawyered up to stop the spread of nude photos hacked from iCloud.

Selfies of Stella in a bathroom with a naked Kristen behind her have already hit several websites after the celebrity lovers became the latest stars caught up in a hacking scandal.

Stolen images featuring Tiger Woods, Miley Cyrus and singer/actress Katharine McPhee have also been leaked.

And the Twilight star's lawyer, Scott Whitehead, is acting quickly to pull down the shots of his client, firing off a letter to the bosses of multiple websites that have plastered the pictures of Kristen and Stella online.

Whitehead claims posting the snaps is a flagrant violation of copyright laws, arguing Kristen and Stella own their images and no one can use them without permission.

Tiger Woods' attorney, Michael Holtz, has also sent a threatening letter to editors at the Celeb Jihad website, warning them there may be drastic consequences if the images of his client are not removed immediately.

McPhee's lawyer has also reportedly penned a similar letter to the outlet.

While the majority of the pictures are thought to have been hacked from the stars' phones, the images of Tiger were taken from his ex-girlfriend Lindsey Vonn's device.

The Olympic skier's spokesperson told People.com that Lindsey is devastated about the release of intimate pictures taken of herself and Tiger while they were dating several years ago.

"It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos," the representative said in a statement.

The latest images follow the iCloud hacking scandal, which began in 2014 when Ryan Collins hacked into the electronic accounts of over 30 celebrities and stole naked photos of stars including Jennifer Lawrence. In October (16), Collins was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

