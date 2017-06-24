Kristin Cavallari breaks down five-minute beauty regime

Share

Kristin Cavallari is thrilled to have found an eco-friendly, safe make-up line that still gives her a flawless finish.

Kristin Cavallari has perfected the five-minute face since becoming a mother.

The former reality TV star is mother to sons Camden, four, and Jaxon, three, and 18-month-old daughter Saylor with husband Jay Cutler. Balancing motherhood with her career means she has little time to concentrate on her appearance, so she has mastered the art of applying her cosmetics in a matter of seconds.

“It’s definitely a quick routine,” Kristin told People.com of her make-up regime. “For my everyday look, I would moisturize, a little sheen on my cheeks, mascara, fill in my brows and call it a day. But because I’m so minimal when I have date night or I have something going on I actually enjoy doing my make-up and going all out.”

While she likes mixing her looks up for various occasions, Kristin still has a few go-to products she uses for every event.

“I definitely think neutrals look good on everybody. That’s my go-to. Nude lip, bronzy kind of (hues). I’ve never seen (these look) bad on anybody,” she smiled.

Kristin is exploring her love of make-up and eco-friendly organisations by teaming up with Young Living and their new cosmetics line Savvy Minerals. From bronzer to lip gloss, the range has everything you could want in terms of make-up, and ex-Laguna Beach star Kristin is thrilled to be part of the venture.

“I’m excited to have finally found a safe, clean make-up line that actually works,” she explained. “Make-up has been the last area in my life to completely transition over to the safe side.”

© Cover Media