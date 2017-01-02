Kygo called on relatives for advice on clothing range

Share

DJ Kygo’s eyes were opened to other people’s fashion styles when he traveled the world.

Norwegian DJ Kygo asked his sisters and girlfriend for advice when designing the womenswear offerings for his fashion lines.

The music star, real name Kyrre Gorvell-Dahll, recently released Kygo Life and Kygo Vibe, with both featuring menswear, womenswear and accessories.

The higher priced Life line offers slick versions on classic items like hoodies, T-shirts and jackets, which represent the DJ “as an artist”. Vibe is more of a fan-based collection, made up of logo T-shirts and elements that represent Kygo’s music.

“We talked about style, fit, utility and comfort," Kygo told The Hollywood Reporter of asking his sisters’ Johanne and Jenny and girlfriend Maren’s opinion. "Having women in my life whom I trust to give me honest feedback and a different perspective when designing womenswear was very important to me."

Working in different countries has also had an influence on Kygo’s design work, and he credits his globe-trotting job as “opening his eyes” to new ideas.

“Travelling around the world opened my eyes to so many cultures and (people's) sense of style. I've tried to pull from both my Scandinavian roots and the aesthetics of my fans for this collection,” he smiled.

Prices range from $65 (£53) to $878 (£717) for the Life label, and $27 (£22) to $88 (£72) with the Vibe clothes.

Kygo also cites rapper Kanye West’s Yeezy line as a source of inspiration.

"The focus of my collection was to make fashion appealing and accessible to everyday people," he added. “To me, the quality is really important. I want people to really love how the clothes look and feel."

