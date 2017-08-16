Kyle MacLachlan embraces Californian vibe for UGG campaign

Share

Kyle is joined by Sonic Youth musician Kim Gordon in the footwear giant's new ads.

Kyle MacLachlan embraces beach life in his new campaign for UGG.

The 58-year-old actor, who is currently reprising his role as Special Agent Dale Cooper in the new series of cult TV show Twin Peaks, shows off his modeling skills in the footwear giant's fall 17 advertisements as part of its The Collective initiative, tapping individuals who reflect the brand's Californian vibe.

Kyle can be seen wearing an array of dapper outfits with stylish shoes on his feet, with each shot detailing the design featured. For example, in one photo the star sits on a leather chair on a sandy beach, with turned up grey jeans showing off his brown shoes with dark red laces.

"Kyle in the Neumel Waterproof Boot," the caption reads, with UGG's distinct font at the bottom.

In another picture he poses in a red corduroy jacket, black jeans and shiny black shoes from the Weather Tech Collection alongside members of band The Garden, Wyatt and Fletcher Shears.

UGG's official website introduces each of the campaign stars, listing Kyle's most famous roles, also noting his appearances in Sex and the City and How I Met Your Mother.

"Dedicated to his craft, the actor exhibits an uncanny mastery of the nuanced area between congeniality and menace," the page reads. "Also an avid wine lover, MacLachlan is a founding partner of the Pursued by Bear label, based in his native Washington."

Also starring in the ads is musician and artist Kim Gordon, who co-founded band Sonic Youth in 1981. The 64-year-old sits on a metal chair with a sheer white top and snakeskin skirt, wearing a pair of UGG's famous fur-lined ankle boots.

"An eternal rebel who seems persistently self-assured, Kim embodies contradiction, making her one of the most interesting and powerful cultural figures today," UGG's website reads.

