Kylie and Kendall Jenner criticized over 'vintage' T-shirts

The designer siblings haven't impressed fans with their new tops with retail from $125.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have been criticized for printing their faces over musical icons for their new ‘vintage’ T-shirt line.

The siblings launched their label Kendall + Kylie in 2012 and have released a number of collections since.

In their latest range, the sisters are offering customers ‘Vintage Tees’ featuring photos and graphics of artists including Tupac, Metallica, and The Notorious B.I.G.

However, the original images aren’t clearly visible as each top also boasts a colorful print of either Kendall, 21, or Kylie, 19, over the top. For example, one black T-shirt with a monochrome Tupac photo is covered by a bright yellow screenshot from Kylie’s Instagram, showing the reality star leaning out of a swimming pool.

Fans have been quick to blast the garments, which retail for $125 (£96), and took to Twitter to share their outrage when the pieces dropped online on Wednesday (28Jun17).

“kendall & kylie are a joke, putting their face on The Doors tee and selling it for $125 ??? that should be illegal??” one user exclaimed, while another joked, “Kendall & Kylie are selling t-shirts with their faces on them and calling them vintage tees -- happy wednesday, friends.”

The official Kendall + Kylie website promotes the items as “one of a kind”, noting, “What you get may vary from your friends and what is pictured on site, as each tee shirt is a vintage original.”

But despite the outrage on social media the T-shirts are actually selling extremely well, with some sold out already while others are low in stock.

The ‘Vintage Collection’ also features denim, boots and fishnet tights to create a whole look. Both Kendall and Kylie have been promoting their new offerings on social media, sharing promotional snaps and urging fans to visit the website and buy the items.

