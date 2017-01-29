Kylie Jenner ‘annoyed by Kendall labeling plastic surgery crazy'

Share

Kylie Jenner reportedly thinks her sister’s modelling career is making Kendall smug.

Kendall Jenner's denial she has ever had plastic surgery has allegedly irked her sister Kylie after the model called it "crazy".

The 21 year-old, who regularly wows on the catwalk for the likes of Chanel and Balmain hit back at rumors which began circulating that she has had work done after a video emerged where her lips appeared to look bigger. Kendall blasted her critics calling it "the most upsetting rumor", and adding, "As a model why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense. It's crazy."

However, her angry response has apparently upset her sister Kylie, who has undergone something of a transformation since her younger years. While she has only admitted to having lip fillers, the 19-year-old make-up mogul is also rumored to have had work done on her breasts, bottom and her face.

"It's as if Kendall thinks she's a cut above the rest of the family, just because she is a high-fashion model,” a source close to the star told Heat magazine. “Kylie can be quite insecure, and Kendall's attitude really irks her - she thinks it's smug.”

It's not the first time the sisters have publicly come to blows. In an episode of Keeping Up with The Kardashians last year (16) Kendall called her younger sister a **** and a f**cking b**ch" after they rowed about clothes.

According to the magazine Kendall reportedly gets a lot of pressure to try cosmetic surgery procedures, but she’s just not interested, and worries, “it's a slippery slope, and if she has one thing done, she'll want more," explains the insider.

The model, who is rumored to be dating rapper A$AP Rocky, has allegedly also been advised against going under the knife by the stylists and photographers she works with who love her natural, good looks. But the main reason Kendall doesn’t plan on having anything done is because she’s happy with the way she looks already.

"Kendall is happy with the way she looks and doesn't really agree with getting stuff done - especially not at such a young age, like Kylie has,” the source commented.

