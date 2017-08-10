Kylie Jenner denies rivalry with Kim Kardashian over beauty brands

Share

Kylie Jenner's make-up brand has apparently turned over $420 million since launching.

Kylie Jenner doesn't try to compete with her sister Kim Kardashian when it comes to their beauty lines.

The reality TV star grew up on her family's show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and has more recently turned her attention to the make-up business, unveiling her first lipstick line in August 2015.

While Kylie Cosmetics has snowballed into a major venture, Kylie swears there's no crossover between her brand and Kim's KKW Beauty collection, which launched in June (17).

"We respect when we launch new things. We make sure there isn't overlap... but there is room for the both of us in the make-up world," she told WWD. "We also have a little bit of different demographics... She's like almost 20 years older than me. I feel like my make-up is definitely more young, fun."

Following the global launch of Kylie's wildly successful Lip Kits, she has unveiled ranges of eyeshadows, matte lipsticks and metallic highlighters. And the lines have set the brunette beauty up as a major player in the industry, with Kylie's mother Kris Jenner claiming that Kylie Cosmetics has done an impressive $420 million (£323 million) in sales since launching.

However, Kylie insists that she's not entertaining a sale at this time and is simply focused on developing more products.

"I want to keep building it and just show people what I can do on my own," she said.

In addition to her holiday line and newly unveiled Birthday Collection, created to mark Kylie turning 20 on Thursday (10Aug17), she wants to introduce foundation and concealer products.

But she won't be pushed into following a set launch calendar, and promises to drop new concepts when she feels ready.

"In the beginning, I thought my brand had to be consistent and everything (had to) look the same and that was stressing me out," Kylie said. "And that's really not my personality. I like to have blue hair one day and blonde the next... and collections are where I kind of get to express myself."

